Lauderdale man shot in face

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun confirms to WTOK that at about 5:20 A.M. Sunday morning the department was notified that a man had shown up to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the face via a private vehicle.

After investigating, deputies were able to determine the location of the shooting occurred at a residence in the 5300 block of Seth Cobb Rd. in the Lauderdale community.

Deputies and department investigators are currently investigating the incident.

The condition of the victim is not currently known.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

