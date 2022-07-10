Advertisement

Officials say multiple officers are at every World Games event

Officials say multiple officers are at every World Games event
Officials say multiple officers are at every World Games event(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With different events for the World Games all across the Birmingham area, hundreds of police officers and deputies are working security.

You will probably notice security guards at entrances and check in, but officials said there are even more out there that you can’t see.

Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said there will be multiple officers at each event, some are in uniform so you can find them if you need them. But, others are in plain clothes. She said it’s just another added level of safety.

You might notice in larger events, they’ll have drone cameras flying, to have another view on the crowd. It’s part of their constant security monitoring, but Sgt. Money said they also have an alert system.

“You can sign up for alerts at TWG alert,” Money said. “We can keep you updated with any kind of information, any emergency information, anything we have that needs to get out there to the public quickly, you can reach that at TWG alert.”

To sign up for alerts, text TWGAlert to 888777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Friday issued a warning about someone possibly trying to...
Kemper Co. Sheriff issues warning to public
Traffic will shifted on the interstate in Meridian Monday to allow crews to replace a bridge.
Traffic shift planned Monday on I-20/59 in Meridian
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 8, 2022
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
Saturday brings dangerous heat and a small threat of severe weather.
Double threat for extreme heat and severe weather

Latest News

The 9U Meridian Phil Harden Cal Ripkin All Stars are one win away from their championship game.
Meridian 9U All Stars one win away from championship game in Arkansas
The second annual Queen City Triathlon was off to the races on Saturday.
2nd Queen City Triathlon
The Phil Harden Cal Ripkin 9U baseball team split their opening games in Hot Springs Arkansas.
9U Meridian All Stars are one win away from championship game
Biker competes in second annual Queen City Triathlon.
Queen City Triathlon returned for second year
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off Washington...
Riley, Wright pace surging Braves in 4-3 win over Nationals