Queen City Triathlon returned for second year

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The second annual Queen City Triathlon had participants competing in at Bonita Lakes from all over.

Participants were competing in a 600 meter open swim across bonita lakes, a 17 mile bike ride and a 5K run.

The Queen City Triathlon gives back to the Stronger Together Foundation.

Even through the heat, the racers and the organizers were happy to support this event in it’s second year.

“We were just really excited to keep a triathlon in Meridian, Mississippi,” said event director Julie Wolff. “We host a couple different events here every year and of course Bonita Lakes is one of the most beautiful places in the southeast in my opinion so we love hosting events here and bringing people to the city of Meridian and it was just important to us to keep an event going.”

The organizer do plan to return the triathlon for a third year.

