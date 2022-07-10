Advertisement

Vietnam Knights M.C. presents U.S. flag to Vietnam veteran

Ronnie LeCara was a Korean and Vietnam War veteran.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, a motorcycle club by the name of Vietnam Knights traveled seven hours to present a U.S. flag to a veteran.

Phillip LeCara couldn’t be present at his brother Ronnie’s funeral last year due to COVID-19. On Saturday, he was presented with a flag, transported from Washington D.C. to Long Beach, on behalf of his brother.

Allan Porter, president of the club, says it’s an honor to be able to deliver the flag.

“With things happening in the world and the veterans not getting, I guess one hundred percent like they should from the past,” said Porter. “It means a lot, and actually I believe Phillip is actually a Vietnam veteran like myself and other people in my chapter, so it means a lot to us.”

Cans for Kids