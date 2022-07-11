40 contestants arrive in Hattiesburg for Miss Hospitality competition

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Forty young women from across the Magnolia State arrived in Hattiesburg Sunday morning to compete for the title of Miss Hospitality.

“While they’re here, they will be able to explore Hattiesburg,” Miss Hospitality Program Director Kristen Brock said. “We’re going to take them on a city tour, we’re going to allow them to do some community service, we’re going to go to some great event venues across town and allow them to just have a great time.

“This week is about having fun and getting to know contestants, but it’s also a week of growth for them.”

After moving into their dorms, the ladies came down and received their schedule for the busy week.

Reigning Miss Hospitality, Hattiesburg’s Jane Granberry, reminisced on her time with the girls from last year.

“I have never had more fun than when I was here last year,” said Granberry. “The girls that you meet are from across the state.

“You all have different stories and different backgrounds, but you all have something in common, which is Miss Hospitality. We’re all here to serve our communities and in the end, serve our state, so being with them and like-minded people is just so much fun.”

The ladies have multiple events on the schedule prior to taking the Saenger Theater stage Friday and Saturday, hoping to be crowned as the next Miss Hospitality.

“It would mean the world to me,” said Richton contestant Brookelyn Brewer. “I’m from a small town, so I would love to just represent for the little girls that don’t know if they could do this or if they just don’t believe that they have the opportunity one day to do this.

“I just want to represent for them because I didn’t believe myself that I could do this.”

The competition is already sold out, but can be seen livestreamed on the Miss Hospitality website.

