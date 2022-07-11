Advertisement

40 contestants arrive in Hattiesburg for Miss Hospitality competition

The contestants will stay at Southern Miss during competition week.
The contestants will stay at Southern Miss during competition week.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Forty young women from across the Magnolia State arrived in Hattiesburg Sunday morning to compete for the title of Miss Hospitality.

“While they’re here, they will be able to explore Hattiesburg,” Miss Hospitality Program Director Kristen Brock said. “We’re going to take them on a city tour, we’re going to allow them to do some community service, we’re going to go to some great event venues across town and allow them to just have a great time.

“This week is about having fun and getting to know contestants, but it’s also a week of growth for them.”

After moving into their dorms, the ladies came down and received their schedule for the busy week.

Reigning Miss Hospitality, Hattiesburg’s Jane Granberry, reminisced on her time with the girls from last year.

“I have never had more fun than when I was here last year,” said Granberry. “The girls that you meet are from across the state.

“You all have different stories and different backgrounds, but you all have something in common, which is Miss Hospitality. We’re all here to serve our communities and in the end, serve our state, so being with them and like-minded people is just so much fun.”

The ladies have multiple events on the schedule prior to taking the Saenger Theater stage Friday and Saturday, hoping to be crowned as the next Miss Hospitality.

“It would mean the world to me,” said Richton contestant Brookelyn Brewer. “I’m from a small town, so I would love to just represent for the little girls that don’t know if they could do this or if they just don’t believe that they have the opportunity one day to do this.

“I just want to represent for them because I didn’t believe myself that I could do this.”

The competition is already sold out, but can be seen livestreamed on the Miss Hospitality website.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Lauderdale man shot in face
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 8, 2022
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Friday issued a warning about someone possibly trying to...
Kemper Co. Sheriff issues warning to public
The Phil Harden Cal Ripkin 9U baseball team split their opening games in Hot Springs Arkansas.
9U Meridian All Stars are one win away from championship game
Biker competes in second annual Queen City Triathlon.
Queen City Triathlon returned for second year

Latest News

The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in...
There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday
Next rain chances
Rain returns Wednesday
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
The proposal comes as abortion access in the southern United States has been swiftly curtailed...
Floating abortion clinic proposed in Gulf of Mexico to bypass bans
The family of Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke said he has made contact with his mother again, after...
Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke makes contact with mother again