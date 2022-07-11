Advertisement

Alabama Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday starts July 15

Certain school supplies, computers and clothing will be free of the Alabama state sales tax...
Certain school supplies, computers and clothing will be free of the Alabama state sales tax during the holiday July 15-17. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WTOK) - Alabama’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is this coming weekend, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ending at Midnight Sunday. That means state sales tax won’t be charged on eligible items.

See which cities and towns are participating here.

Certain school supplies, computers and clothing will be free of state sales tax during the holiday July 15-17. However, local taxes may be collected. Below is a listing of eligible and ineligible items:

