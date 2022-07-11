Alabama Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday starts July 15

(WTOK) - Alabama’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is this coming weekend, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ending at Midnight Sunday. That means state sales tax won’t be charged on eligible items.

See which cities and towns are participating here.

Certain school supplies, computers and clothing will be free of state sales tax during the holiday July 15-17. However, local taxes may be collected. Below is a listing of eligible and ineligible items:

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.