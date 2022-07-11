Graveside services for Bryant Jenkins, Jr., 67, of Semmes will be held Monday, July 11, 2022, at 4 P.M. at Bogueloosa Cemetery in Needham, Alabama with Rev. Kevin Luker officiating.

Bryant passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his home in Semmes. He was born August 28, 1954, in Butler, Alabama. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and was a retired electrician for Alabama Power Company.

Survivors include his step-son, T.J. Bonner (Julie); step-daughters, Crystal Willard (Mike); and Brittany Tyson (Cory); step grandchildren, Lannie Murphy (Cody); Bailey Bonner; Olivia Willard; Derek Tyson, Dylan Tyson, Katie Tyson; Morgan Tyson; and Jaxson Tyson; step-great grandchild, Hayes Murphy; aunt, Sallie Garrett; and a host of cousins and other family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mona Hendley Jenkins; parents, Bryant Jenkins, Sr. and Eloise Jenkins; sister, Lisa Jenkins; and step-grandson, Tucker Murphy.

Pallbearers: Taylor Green, John Strong, Robert Presley, Robby Presley, Mike Willard, and T.J. Bonner.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.