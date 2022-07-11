Advertisement

Charles “Cheese” McMullan

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Graveside services for Mr. Charles Wayne “Cheese” McMullan will be held Friday, July 15th at 10 am at Pleasant Ridge UMC cemetery. Bro. Robert Hughes will be officiating. The staff of Webb & Stephens Funeral Home -North are honored to be serving the family during this difficult time.

Mr. McMullan, 85, of Meridian, passed away July 8th at Rush Specialty Hospital. He was retired from R & W Logging. He will be remembered as a hard worker, always providing for his family and adoration for his wife of 65 years, Dorothy.

Mr. McMullan is survived by his son Jimmy McMullan; daughter Wanda Litchfield; grandchildren Michelle McMahan, Jason McMullan, Justin McMullan (Tamara), Olivia Hughes (Robert), Billy Ray Litchfield (Amanda)and Daniel McMullan (Whitney). He is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mr. McMullan was preceded in death by his parents J.Q. and Ardelle McMullan; wife Dorothy; son Charles “Sonny” McMullan; grandson Charles Wayne McMullan III “Jake”; brother Herschel McMullan and sister Shelby Mason.

Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Mr. Jimmy McMullan will serve as an honorary pallbearer.

