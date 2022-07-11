Advertisement

Crimenet 07_11_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Mayceo Levell Campbell.

Campbell is a 37-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 11″ in height, weighing 170 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he was originally found guilty of the crime of manslaughter.

If you know where Campbell can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

