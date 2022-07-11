Gas prices continue decline

(WTOK) - The average price of gasoline in Mississippi has fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. The state average is $4.17 a gallon. That’s 34.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.42 a gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price per gallon is down 12.8 cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66 a gallon Monday, down 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.54 a gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel is down 8.5 cents in the last week to $5.65 per gallon.

GasBuddy said the national average has declined for 27 days straight, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020.

“We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we’re not completely out of the woods yet; we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”

Even though prices are far above what they were a year ago, De Haan said Americans are spending $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago.

