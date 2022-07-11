Advertisement

Gas prices continue decline

The average price of gasoline in Mississippi has fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week,...
The average price of gasoline in Mississippi has fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's weekly survey.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WTOK) - The average price of gasoline in Mississippi has fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. The state average is $4.17 a gallon. That’s 34.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.42 a gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price per gallon is down 12.8 cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66 a gallon Monday, down 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.54 a gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel is down 8.5 cents in the last week to $5.65 per gallon.

GasBuddy said the national average has declined for 27 days straight, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020.

Even though prices are far above what they were a year ago, De Haan said Americans are spending $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago.

