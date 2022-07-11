Hot Tuesday, then the pattern turns a bit rainy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Temps will be a bit above the average for Tuesday with mid-upper 90s expected. Heat index values will range from 100-105 degrees through the afternoon, so make sure to follow heat safety tips. There could be a stray shower by Tuesday evening, but most will stay dry. However, by Wednesday, things change.

A cold front will move into our area on Wednesday, and it’ll stall out for a few days. This feature will help increase rain chances in our area. Also, some tropical moisture will be fed into our area from a disturbance near the Gulf Coast. This disturbance could develop into a tropical cyclone, but regardless, it’ll bring rounds of heavy rain to coast (and we’ll tap into some of that too). So, get ready for the use of an umbrella Wednesday through the weekend. Wednesday through Saturday, rainfall estimates of 2-4″ are possible locally.

Parts of our area are dealing with Abnormally Dry conditions, so the rain will be helpful. However, the additional clouds and rain will also help in cooling our area down a bit. So, expect highs in the 80s by the end of the week.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

