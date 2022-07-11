Advertisement

Hot Tuesday, then the pattern turns a bit rainy

Periods of rain starting Wednesday
Periods of rain starting Wednesday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Temps will be a bit above the average for Tuesday with mid-upper 90s expected. Heat index values will range from 100-105 degrees through the afternoon, so make sure to follow heat safety tips. There could be a stray shower by Tuesday evening, but most will stay dry. However, by Wednesday, things change.

A cold front will move into our area on Wednesday, and it’ll stall out for a few days. This feature will help increase rain chances in our area. Also, some tropical moisture will be fed into our area from a disturbance near the Gulf Coast. This disturbance could develop into a tropical cyclone, but regardless, it’ll bring rounds of heavy rain to coast (and we’ll tap into some of that too). So, get ready for the use of an umbrella Wednesday through the weekend. Wednesday through Saturday, rainfall estimates of 2-4″ are possible locally.

Parts of our area are dealing with Abnormally Dry conditions, so the rain will be helpful. However, the additional clouds and rain will also help in cooling our area down a bit. So, expect highs in the 80s by the end of the week.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale man shot in face
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 8, 2022
The Meridian Police Department said Monday it has active warrants for Jay Powe, James Hodges...
Meridian police issue warrants in connection with June shooting
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Friday issued a warning about someone possibly trying to...
Kemper Co. Sheriff issues warning to public

Latest News

The United Way of East Mississippi has Stuff the Bus events planned this week.
Stuff the Bus collections set for this week
Interactive kit for students
NASA Astro Camp underway at MSU Meridian
As many people enjoy summer vacation, health officials in our state continue to keep a close...
ADPH reminds Alabamians to stay safe as COVID cases rise
Teacher certification requirements could soon be changing in the state of Alabama. And many...
State Board of Education to vote on changing teacher certification requirements