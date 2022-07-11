Advertisement

Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair

The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the Choctaw Indian Fair “due to unforeseen circumstances.” (Source: whittlz on Flickr)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW, Miss. – (WTOK) – The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the Choctaw Indian Fair “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Fair management said it was notified by a representative of Red Light Management but has not received a public statement from the firm or Lady A as of Monday morning.

Another scheduled show on the Lady A tour is also being canceled for the same reason.

“I am personally involved in helping find a replacement show and we are firmly committed to providing a wonderful fair for all our tribal members and fair guests,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. “The Choctaw Indian Fair is about much more than a single concert. This is an annual celebration of our culture and who we are as a Tribe. We still have much anticipated concerts on the schedule along with World Series Stickball, Choctaw Social Dancing, Tribal Arts & Crafts and a variety of other activities.”

Fair officials are working with various talent agencies to see what other options are available on short notice.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale man shot in face
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 8, 2022
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Friday issued a warning about someone possibly trying to...
Kemper Co. Sheriff issues warning to public
The Phil Harden Cal Ripkin 9U baseball team split their opening games in Hot Springs Arkansas.
9U Meridian All Stars are one win away from championship game
Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen Cameron Davis poses with Marion Mayor Larry Gill.
Local high school senior prepares for national pageant in Dallas

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in...
There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday
Next rain chances
Rain returns Wednesday
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday