Local rising high school senior prepares for national pageant in Dallas

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local rising senior at Lamar School is heading to the Lone Star State to compete in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant and her school held a send off for her Sunday.

Cameron Davis is the reigning Miss Mississippi America Outstanding Teen and she spoke to News 11 about her commitment to serving her community.

“I hope that I can continue to impact teens and inspire them to volunteer,” said Davis.

Davis said her mission is to get teens more involved with volunteerism and to make a difference through service.

“A part of the social impact initiative is having a monthly service project so this past month I did a CARE Lodge supply drive and this month I plan to do a bedding drive for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. From previously working with them, I have just loved the initiative that they have. I hope I will get lots of twin bedding and lots of supplies to really make an impact on these kids,” said Davis.

A member with the pageant organization talks about the send off event.

“So, today is an opportunity is for us just to really celebrate Cameron. It’s to highlight all her accomplishments, all of the wonderful things that she has done for the community. Cameron will be leaving in a month to head to Dallas for the national competition. We just want the world to see what we already know about how wonderful she is, and we want Cameron to feel the support and the love of the people here in Meridian who really wish her the best,” said Kim Knight, a Miss Mississippi Board Of Trustees member.

Larry Gill, the Mayor of Marion, was at the send-off and presented Cameron with a proclamation declaring Sunday, July 10th Cameron Davis Day.

“We know that Cameron is very capable of going over to Dallas and representing Mississippi well. We know that she will, and she has the people in the town of Marion support. We will be watching and rooting for her the whole time,” said Mayor Gill.

Cameron is currently collecting bedding material for her Sleep in Heavenly Peace service project. Donations can be dropped off at Over the Moon Boutique in downtown Meridian until July 20th.

Cameron will be competing in Dallas starting August 10th through August 12th .

News 11 wishes her luck in the competition.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.