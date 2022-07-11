Meridian police issue warrants in connection with June shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Monday it has active warrants for aggravated assault for three people wanted in connection with a shooting that happened June 17, 2022. A person was shot in the leg on 45th Avenue.

MPD identified the suspects as Jay Powe, James Hodges and Dashawn Hampton.

The Meridian Police Department said Monday it has an active warrant for Jay Powe. (Meridian Police Dept.)

The Meridian Police Department said Monday it has an active warrant for James Hodges. (Meridian Police Dept.)

The Meridian Police Department said Monday it has an active warrant for Dashawn Hampton. (Meridian Police Dept.)

If you have information, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477. You may also call the E911 office at 601-484-6845.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.