Advertisement

Meridian police issue warrants in connection with June shooting

The Meridian Police Department said Monday it has active warrants for Jay Powe, James Hodges...
The Meridian Police Department said Monday it has active warrants for Jay Powe, James Hodges and Dashawn Hampton.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Monday it has active warrants for aggravated assault for three people wanted in connection with a shooting that happened June 17, 2022. A person was shot in the leg on 45th Avenue.

MPD identified the suspects as Jay Powe, James Hodges and Dashawn Hampton.

The Meridian Police Department said Monday it has an active warrant for Jay Powe.
The Meridian Police Department said Monday it has an active warrant for Jay Powe.(Meridian Police Dept.)
The Meridian Police Department said Monday it has an active warrant for James Hodges.
The Meridian Police Department said Monday it has an active warrant for James Hodges.(Meridian Police Dept.)
The Meridian Police Department said Monday it has an active warrant for Dashawn Hampton.
The Meridian Police Department said Monday it has an active warrant for Dashawn Hampton.(Meridian Police Dept.)

If you have information, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477. You may also call the E911 office at 601-484-6845.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale man shot in face
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 8, 2022
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Friday issued a warning about someone possibly trying to...
Kemper Co. Sheriff issues warning to public
The Phil Harden Cal Ripkin 9U baseball team split their opening games in Hot Springs Arkansas.
9U Meridian All Stars are one win away from championship game
Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen Cameron Davis poses with Marion Mayor Larry Gill.
Local high school senior prepares for national pageant in Dallas

Latest News

Certain school supplies, computers and clothing will be free of the Alabama state sales tax...
Alabama Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday starts July 15
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in...
There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday