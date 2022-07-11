Advertisement

Meridian’s 9U All Star team finishes as runner ups in Hot Springs, Arkansas

MERIDIAN ALL STARS HEADED TO REGIONAL
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WTOK) - The Phil Harden Cal Ripkin 9U Meridian All Stars finished in second place in the Southwest Regional tournament in Hot Springs.

The All Stars were the only Mississippi team to qualify for the tournament and fell short of the championship when they lost 11-0 against Bryant Arkansas in the championship game.

They now have the opportunity to compete in the Babe Ruth World Series as the second place team.

