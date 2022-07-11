Advertisement

Missing Ole Miss student’s car found at towing company

Ole Miss student is missing
Ole Miss student is missing(Action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department found the car of a missing Ole Miss student.

Jimmie Lee, known as ‘Jay Lee,’ was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments on Friday morning just before 6 a.m.

The 20-year-old’s vehicle was located at a local towing company Monday.

Police say the car was removed from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex on Friday.

Police believe Lee was visiting someone at the apartments at the time of disappearance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this missing person you’re asked to call the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662) 915-7234.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to Lee being found.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Lauderdale man shot in face
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 8, 2022
The Meridian Police Department said Monday it has active warrants for Jay Powe, James Hodges...
Meridian police issue warrants in connection with June shooting
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Friday issued a warning about someone possibly trying to...
Kemper Co. Sheriff issues warning to public

Latest News

Suspect wanted for stealing multiple items from business in Carthage
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans