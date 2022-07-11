Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Allison Lynn “A.L.” Davidson will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Ron Leonard officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Davidson, age 87, of Meridian passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Beehive Homes of Marion.

Mr. Davidson worked with Cobb Brothers Construction in his early years and then worked 31 years with James River before retiring. His favorite retirement job was working for Norfolk Southern Railroad. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his free time, he loved working with his tractor and tinkering out in the shop.

Survivors include his children, Tony Davidson (Sheila) and Jill Davidson; grandchildren, Krista Hicks (Cody), Josh Davidson, and Taylor Michelletti (Alex); great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hicks and Carter Hicks; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Clarice Moffett Davidson and one son, Scott Davidson.

In addition to flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Davidson be made to the Anderson Cancer Center Benevolence Fund at 1704 23rd Avenue, Meridian, Mississippi 39301.

Pallbearers will be Josh Davidson, Gary “Bones” Davidson, Cody Hicks, Alex Michelletti, Bud Thomas, and Shan Sellers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Bailey and Tommy Bailey.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

