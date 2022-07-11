NASA Astro Camp underway at MSU Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The NASA Astro Camp at MSU-Meridian began Monday. Students are blasting off into the world of STEM, better known as Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Students engage in hands-on activities, virtual reality, and interactive seminars. Program coordinator Dr. Rosalind Operton says the students are eager to learn more about STEM and hopes this program will help foster a bright future for these kids.

“Well my favorite thing is seeing the children,” said Operton. “To see them excited about coming, several of them didn’t know each other so they were pretty quiet but three hours later they’re best friends. They’re making friends, they’re making things, they’re learning more about topics they didn’t know about so it’s just getting the kids involved and seeing the adults as well.”

“Every day for the rest of the week we get to have fun. We get to build stuff. We get to talk about space and planets and how some of the teachers and principals get to see us from our old schools,” said Jeremy Hampton, a student in the program.

Astro Camp will continue through July 15th for kids in grades 3-8. For more information click here.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.