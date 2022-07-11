Funeral services for Priscilla Mosley Shoemaker, 85, of Butler will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Sterling Baptist Church with Rev. Ben James, Rev. Grant McLain, and Rev. Danny Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Sterling Cemetery. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service.

Mrs. Priscilla passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 30, 1937, in Choctaw County, Alabama, to Joab and Narcis Mosley. She was retired from Vanity Fair.

Survivors include her children, Ellen Henderson (Cary); Helen Wade (Rick); Carolyn Moore; Alice Reid; and Easter Reese (Neal); 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd A. Shoemaker; son, Joe Allison Shoemaker; parents, Joab Mosley and Narcis Carter Mosley; sister, Viola Turner; and one grandchild.

Pallbearers: Lloyd Gray Moore, E.J. Moore, Matt Tindle, Bruce Brandon Gibbs, Christopher Chase Pugh, and Robert Lloyd Dunn.

Honorary Pallbearers: Max Driver, Traeger Tindle, Braden Dunn, Carter Gray Moore, Logan Pugh, Brennon Stevison, Slade Stevison, and Blaze Stevison.

Memorials may be made to Operation Christian Child, C/O Mt. Sterling Baptist Church, PO Box 715, Butler, Alabama 36904.

