Rain Returns Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday! We are starting off the week just right. Today is looking to be a very nice day. Our highs will be in the mid 90s. So it will still be hot out, but we are not under a heat advisory this week.

We are currently tracking a Disturbance in the Gulf Of Mexico with a 30% chance of development within the next 5 days. This Disturbance will bring rainfall to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida over the next few days.

Today and tomorrow, we remain hot and mostly dry. The greatest chance of showers and storms return Wednesday when a cold front moves through the area. The showers and storms will stick around as we head into the weekend.

Luckily the front will bring us some much-needed rain and cool out high temperatures down.

