Stuff the Bus collections set for this week

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United Way of East Mississippi has Stuff the Bus events planned this week.

The agency will have a bus at Pilgrim’s Foodliner in Kemper County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 13.

Then, buses will be at Raising Cane’s on North Hills Street in Meridian and Uptown Meridian from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Donations may also be brought to the United Way office in Meridian. The items will be distributed to schools for the benefit of students by the end of July.

