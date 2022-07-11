Stuff the Bus collections set for this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United Way of East Mississippi has Stuff the Bus events planned this week.

The agency will have a bus at Pilgrim’s Foodliner in Kemper County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 13.

Then, buses will be at Raising Cane’s on North Hills Street in Meridian and Uptown Meridian from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Donations may also be brought to the United Way office in Meridian. The items will be distributed to schools for the benefit of students by the end of July.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.