2 juveniles flown to hospital after ATV crash in Miss.

(Arizona's Family)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma officers responded to a call on Gelston Road involving a car and an ATV at about 1 p.m. Monday.

There were three minors on the ATV, and they were all injured, according to police.

Two of the juveniles were flown to Regional One Health in Memphis with one having critical injuries.

The driver that was in the car had minor injuries.

