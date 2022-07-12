City of Meridian Arrest Report July 11, 2022
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|WAKISHA MCWILLIAMS
|1977
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT K78 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|STEVE MCWILLIAMS
|1972
|2515 GRAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DEVIN GRACE
|1985
|1864 HWY 45 N PORTERVILLE, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|MELANIE R MCQUAIG
|1959
|5588 DALE DR MARION, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JOANNA DORN
|1975
|4310 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBING A FAMILY
|MICHAEL T DAVIS
|1964
|1309 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TRAUN R NOBLES
|1998
|338 CHAPEL HILL DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
DISTURBING A BUSINESS
|MELVIN L HOLESOME
|1962
|2909 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|JAMARIOUS BURTON
|1989
|4214 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DEBRA PRATHER
|1958
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 9:21 AM on July 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 600 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a wall.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:44 AM on July 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 20th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 11:08 AM on July 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of Royal road. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 8:51 PM on July 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:10 PM on July 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Lake Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:43 AM on July 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 5:49 PM on July 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4300 block of Terry Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:26 PM on July 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.