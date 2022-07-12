City of Meridian Arrest Report July 11, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

At 9:21 AM on July 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 600 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a wall.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:44 AM on July 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 20th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 11:08 AM on July 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of Royal road. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 8:51 PM on July 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 8:10 PM on July 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Lake Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

At 9:43 AM on July 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 5:49 PM on July 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4300 block of Terry Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:26 PM on July 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.