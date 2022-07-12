Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 11, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
WAKISHA MCWILLIAMS19772428 OLD MARION RD APT K78 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
STEVE MCWILLIAMS19722515 GRAND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DEVIN GRACE19851864 HWY 45 N PORTERVILLE, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MELANIE R MCQUAIG19595588 DALE DR MARION, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOANNA DORN19754310 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBING A FAMILY
MICHAEL T DAVIS19641309 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TRAUN R NOBLES1998338 CHAPEL HILL DR MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
DISTURBING A BUSINESS
MELVIN L HOLESOME19622909 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSGIVING FALSE INFORMATION
JAMARIOUS BURTON19894214 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DEBRA PRATHER1958HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 9:21 AM on July 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 600 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a wall.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:44 AM on July 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 20th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 11:08 AM on July 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of Royal road. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 8:51 PM on July 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:10 PM on July 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Lake Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:43 AM on July 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 5:49 PM on July 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4300 block of Terry Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:26 PM on July 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

