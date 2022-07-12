A Cold Front Moves Through Tomorrow

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Taco Tuesday. We woke up to overcast skies and dense fog in some areas, but the sunshine will return later today setting us up for another beautiful day.

A cold front approaching Mississippi today, but stale before it makes its entrance tomorrow. This front will bring us some much needed rainfall for the next few days. It will also cool our high temperatures down into the upper 80s. Our highs will remain below average as we head into next week as well.

A chance of showers and storms increase after 1PM near Choctaw and Sumter county. Our highs for today will be in the mid to upper 90s. with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Continue to practice heat safety tips.

