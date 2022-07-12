First Alert: There’s a low severe risk Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front will move into our area and stall by Wednesday evening. Ahead of it, showers & storms will develop as they feed off of abundant tropical moisture being fed into our area from the Gulf of Mexico. Some storms could reach severe limits with damaging wind being the primary threat. The best timing for storms will be in the afternoon & evening. So, have multiple ways of getting alerts...and make sure to carry an umbrella.

Ahead of the front, it’ll be another hot day with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values will hover near 100 degrees. By Thursday, it gets a little cooler with highs in the upper 80s and more chances for scatterd showers & storms. Similar weather is expected for Friday.

By the weekend, an upper-level trough of low pressure will hover over our region. This feature, along with the heat of the day, could trigger more hit/miss showers & storms. However, no weekend day looks like a wash-out, but expect heavy rain if caught under any storms. Highs this weekend will hover near 90 degrees.

Next week, a similar pattern continues with daily rain chances and highs near 90-degrees each day. So, we’ll be stuck in a wash-rinse-repeat pattern for a little while.

