Advertisement

First Alert: There’s a low severe risk Wednesday

Have ways of getting severe alerts
Have ways of getting severe alerts(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front will move into our area and stall by Wednesday evening. Ahead of it, showers & storms will develop as they feed off of abundant tropical moisture being fed into our area from the Gulf of Mexico. Some storms could reach severe limits with damaging wind being the primary threat. The best timing for storms will be in the afternoon & evening. So, have multiple ways of getting alerts...and make sure to carry an umbrella.

Ahead of the front, it’ll be another hot day with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values will hover near 100 degrees. By Thursday, it gets a little cooler with highs in the upper 80s and more chances for scatterd showers & storms. Similar weather is expected for Friday.

By the weekend, an upper-level trough of low pressure will hover over our region. This feature, along with the heat of the day, could trigger more hit/miss showers & storms. However, no weekend day looks like a wash-out, but expect heavy rain if caught under any storms. Highs this weekend will hover near 90 degrees.

Next week, a similar pattern continues with daily rain chances and highs near 90-degrees each day. So, we’ll be stuck in a wash-rinse-repeat pattern for a little while.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case involved a shooting June 17.
Update: One suspect surrenders, two sought in June shooting
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Lauderdale man shot in face
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 12th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 12th, 2022
Below average temps
A cold front moves through Wednesday
Periods of rain starting Wednesday
Hot Tuesday, then the pattern turns a bit rainy
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in...
There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday