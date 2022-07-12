Advertisement

First-ever Native American All Star Baseball Showcase set for this weekend

The Atlanta Braves and 7G Foundation will host the first ever Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at Truist Park, July 16-17, 2022.(Atlanta Braves)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WTOK) - The top 50 Native American high school baseball players will represent over 35 tribal affiliations from 13 states and Canada at the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at Truist Park July 16-17. There will be a pro-style workout Saturday followed by a showcase game Sunday.

The showcase will highlight Native American high school baseball players who aspire to play the game at the next level. Members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians are among those participating.

Scouts from the Atlanta Braves, University of Tennessee, Georgia State University, Savannah State University, South Georgia State College, Mercer University, and Emory University will be in attendance. Major League Baseball former players Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman, and Lou Collier will coach the teams.

The full roster of participating student-athletes appears below:

NameSchoolTribal AffiliationState
Kethan AndersonChoctaw Central HighMississippi Band of Choctaw IndiansMississippi
Dominic BellNewton County HighMississippi Band of Choctaw IndiansMississippi
Kashton GrishamChoctaw Central HighMississippi Band of Choctaw IndiansMississippi
Andre’as JimChoctaw Central HighMississippi Band of Choctaw IndiansMississippi
Gage LewisChoctaw Central HighMississippi Band of Choctaw IndiansMississippi
Teyton NickeyChoctaw Central HighMississippi Band of Choctaw IndiansMississippi
Braylon SmithChoctaw Central HighMississippi Band of Choctaw IndiansMississippi
Cameron FarmerRiverside Indian SchoolChoctawMississippi
Madaxon AunkoCollinsville High SchoolChoctaw/KiowaOklahoma
Nate BaileyLa Conner HighSwinomish/MHAWashington
Hayden BarnettSequoyah-Tahlequah HighCherokeeOklahoma
George Bruette Menominee Indian highThree Affiliated TribesWisconsin
Jay (Max) Bushyhead Mannford High SchoolCherokeeOklahoma
Jacob Chavis Purnell Swett HSLumbeeNorth Carolina
Laliwa Delgado Bay Port High SchoolOneida NationWisconsin
Touron Dick Winslow High SchoolNavajoArizona
Bryce Dixon Menominee Indian High SchoolMenomineeWisconsin
Tyresse Eagletail Many Horses High SchoolTsuutʼina NationCalgary Alberta Canada
William Eagleton Great Oak HighPala Band of Mission IndiansCalifornia
Malachi Gales Fairmont HighLumbeeNorth Carolina
Braeden Grant Turtle Mountain HighTurtle Mountain Band of ChippewaNorth Dakota
Evan Grant Turtle Mountain HighTurtle Mountain Band of ChippewaNorth Dakota
Lyndon Greengrass Black River Falls High Ho-Chunk NationWisconsin
Haedyn Haas Red Cloud HighThree Affiliated TribesSouth Dakota
Donovyn Headswift Hellgate High SchoolNorthern Cheyenne/ LakotaMontana
Daxton Hembree Westville High CherokeeOklahoma
Corben House Dunseith Public SchoolOneidaNorth Dakota
Mason Johnston Berwick HighPoarch Creek IndiansAlabama
Justin Jose Basic AcademyTorres Martinez Desert CahuillaNevada
Elijah Juanico West Mesa High SchoolAcoma/Jemez/Santa Ana PueblosNew Mexico
Bryson Kelley Drumright High CherokeeOklahoma
Manuel La Chappa III Ramona High Mesa Grande Band of Mission IndiansCalifornia
Gabriel Lomayestewa Santa Fe High Cochiti Pueblo/ HopiNew Mexico
Louis Monette Turtle Mountain HighTurtle Mountain Band of ChippewaNorth Dakota
Raymond Motas Rancho Bernardo High Mesa GrandeCalifornia
Evin Padilla El Captain High BaronaCalifornia
Jaylin Padilla El Captain HighBaronaCalifornia
Twine Palmer Kiowa High ChoctawOklahoma
Bitiste Pepion Cherokee Central SchoolsEastern Band of Cherokee IndiansNorth Carolina
Baia-Ku RedHawk Lower Lake HighElemCalifornia
Cavan Reed Cherokee High SchoolEastern Band of Cherokee IndiansNorth Carolina
Davonte Ross Lakota Tech High Oglala Lakota/Flandreau Santee/Oglala SiouxSouth Dakota
Caden Royer Highland High SchoolMuskogee CreekArizona
Zylen Silas-Antone Sherman Indian High Ak-ChinArizona
Jaggar Smith Broken Bow High SchoolChoctaw Nation of OKOklahoma
Logan Smith Rattan HighChoctawOklahoma
Kyle Suina Santa Fe Indian SchoolCochiti PuebloNew Mexico
Dante Turgeon Benjamin Franklin HighSioux (Rosebud)Arizona
Vincent Walker El Reno HighSeminole Nation of OKOklahoma

