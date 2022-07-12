First-ever Native American All Star Baseball Showcase set for this weekend

ATLANTA (WTOK) - The top 50 Native American high school baseball players will represent over 35 tribal affiliations from 13 states and Canada at the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at Truist Park July 16-17. There will be a pro-style workout Saturday followed by a showcase game Sunday.

The showcase will highlight Native American high school baseball players who aspire to play the game at the next level. Members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians are among those participating.

“The reach of this event will extend beyond Braves Country as we welcome the top Native American student-athletes from across North America to hone and highlight their skills with Major League alumni and college and Major League scouts. Created to provide a unique and unforgettable opportunity for these athletes, this event is another example of our longstanding commitment to our Native American partners and friends.”

“7G greatly appreciates our partnership with the Atlanta Braves on the Native All-Star Showcase. This is another opportunity to recognize young athletes throughout Indian Country and help them reach the next level.”

Scouts from the Atlanta Braves, University of Tennessee, Georgia State University, Savannah State University, South Georgia State College, Mercer University, and Emory University will be in attendance. Major League Baseball former players Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman, and Lou Collier will coach the teams.

The full roster of participating student-athletes appears below:

Name School Tribal Affiliation State Kethan Anderson Choctaw Central High Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Mississippi Dominic Bell Newton County High Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Mississippi Kashton Grisham Choctaw Central High Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Mississippi Andre’as Jim Choctaw Central High Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Mississippi Gage Lewis Choctaw Central High Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Mississippi Teyton Nickey Choctaw Central High Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Mississippi Braylon Smith Choctaw Central High Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Mississippi Cameron Farmer Riverside Indian School Choctaw Mississippi Madaxon Aunko Collinsville High School Choctaw/Kiowa Oklahoma Nate Bailey La Conner High Swinomish/MHA Washington Hayden Barnett Sequoyah-Tahlequah High Cherokee Oklahoma George Bruette Menominee Indian high Three Affiliated Tribes Wisconsin Jay (Max) Bushyhead Mannford High School Cherokee Oklahoma Jacob Chavis Purnell Swett HS Lumbee North Carolina Laliwa Delgado Bay Port High School Oneida Nation Wisconsin Touron Dick Winslow High School Navajo Arizona Bryce Dixon Menominee Indian High School Menominee Wisconsin Tyresse Eagletail Many Horses High School Tsuutʼina Nation Calgary Alberta Canada William Eagleton Great Oak High Pala Band of Mission Indians California Malachi Gales Fairmont High Lumbee North Carolina Braeden Grant Turtle Mountain High Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa North Dakota Evan Grant Turtle Mountain High Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa North Dakota Lyndon Greengrass Black River Falls High Ho-Chunk Nation Wisconsin Haedyn Haas Red Cloud High Three Affiliated Tribes South Dakota Donovyn Headswift Hellgate High School Northern Cheyenne/ Lakota Montana Daxton Hembree Westville High Cherokee Oklahoma Corben House Dunseith Public School Oneida North Dakota Mason Johnston Berwick High Poarch Creek Indians Alabama Justin Jose Basic Academy Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Nevada Elijah Juanico West Mesa High School Acoma/Jemez/Santa Ana Pueblos New Mexico Bryson Kelley Drumright High Cherokee Oklahoma Manuel La Chappa III Ramona High Mesa Grande Band of Mission Indians California Gabriel Lomayestewa Santa Fe High Cochiti Pueblo/ Hopi New Mexico Louis Monette Turtle Mountain High Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa North Dakota Raymond Motas Rancho Bernardo High Mesa Grande California Evin Padilla El Captain High Barona California Jaylin Padilla El Captain High Barona California Twine Palmer Kiowa High Choctaw Oklahoma Bitiste Pepion Cherokee Central Schools Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians North Carolina Baia-Ku RedHawk Lower Lake High Elem California Cavan Reed Cherokee High School Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians North Carolina Davonte Ross Lakota Tech High Oglala Lakota/Flandreau Santee/Oglala Sioux South Dakota Caden Royer Highland High School Muskogee Creek Arizona Zylen Silas-Antone Sherman Indian High Ak-Chin Arizona Jaggar Smith Broken Bow High School Choctaw Nation of OK Oklahoma Logan Smith Rattan High Choctaw Oklahoma Kyle Suina Santa Fe Indian School Cochiti Pueblo New Mexico Dante Turgeon Benjamin Franklin High Sioux (Rosebud) Arizona Vincent Walker El Reno High Seminole Nation of OK Oklahoma

