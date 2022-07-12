First-ever Native American All Star Baseball Showcase set for this weekend
ATLANTA (WTOK) - The top 50 Native American high school baseball players will represent over 35 tribal affiliations from 13 states and Canada at the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at Truist Park July 16-17. There will be a pro-style workout Saturday followed by a showcase game Sunday.
The showcase will highlight Native American high school baseball players who aspire to play the game at the next level. Members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians are among those participating.
Scouts from the Atlanta Braves, University of Tennessee, Georgia State University, Savannah State University, South Georgia State College, Mercer University, and Emory University will be in attendance. Major League Baseball former players Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman, and Lou Collier will coach the teams.
The full roster of participating student-athletes appears below:
|Name
|School
|Tribal Affiliation
|State
|Kethan Anderson
|Choctaw Central High
|Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
|Mississippi
|Dominic Bell
|Newton County High
|Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
|Mississippi
|Kashton Grisham
|Choctaw Central High
|Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
|Mississippi
|Andre’as Jim
|Choctaw Central High
|Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
|Mississippi
|Gage Lewis
|Choctaw Central High
|Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
|Mississippi
|Teyton Nickey
|Choctaw Central High
|Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
|Mississippi
|Braylon Smith
|Choctaw Central High
|Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
|Mississippi
|Cameron Farmer
|Riverside Indian School
|Choctaw
|Mississippi
|Madaxon Aunko
|Collinsville High School
|Choctaw/Kiowa
|Oklahoma
|Nate Bailey
|La Conner High
|Swinomish/MHA
|Washington
|Hayden Barnett
|Sequoyah-Tahlequah High
|Cherokee
|Oklahoma
|George Bruette
|Menominee Indian high
|Three Affiliated Tribes
|Wisconsin
|Jay (Max) Bushyhead
|Mannford High School
|Cherokee
|Oklahoma
|Jacob Chavis
|Purnell Swett HS
|Lumbee
|North Carolina
|Laliwa Delgado
|Bay Port High School
|Oneida Nation
|Wisconsin
|Touron Dick
|Winslow High School
|Navajo
|Arizona
|Bryce Dixon
|Menominee Indian High School
|Menominee
|Wisconsin
|Tyresse Eagletail
|Many Horses High School
|Tsuutʼina Nation
|Calgary Alberta Canada
|William Eagleton
|Great Oak High
|Pala Band of Mission Indians
|California
|Malachi Gales
|Fairmont High
|Lumbee
|North Carolina
|Braeden Grant
|Turtle Mountain High
|Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa
|North Dakota
|Evan Grant
|Turtle Mountain High
|Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa
|North Dakota
|Lyndon Greengrass
|Black River Falls High
|Ho-Chunk Nation
|Wisconsin
|Haedyn Haas
|Red Cloud High
|Three Affiliated Tribes
|South Dakota
|Donovyn Headswift
|Hellgate High School
|Northern Cheyenne/ Lakota
|Montana
|Daxton Hembree
|Westville High
|Cherokee
|Oklahoma
|Corben House
|Dunseith Public School
|Oneida
|North Dakota
|Mason Johnston
|Berwick High
|Poarch Creek Indians
|Alabama
|Justin Jose
|Basic Academy
|Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla
|Nevada
|Elijah Juanico
|West Mesa High School
|Acoma/Jemez/Santa Ana Pueblos
|New Mexico
|Bryson Kelley
|Drumright High
|Cherokee
|Oklahoma
|Manuel La Chappa III
|Ramona High
|Mesa Grande Band of Mission Indians
|California
|Gabriel Lomayestewa
|Santa Fe High
|Cochiti Pueblo/ Hopi
|New Mexico
|Louis Monette
|Turtle Mountain High
|Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa
|North Dakota
|Raymond Motas
|Rancho Bernardo High
|Mesa Grande
|California
|Evin Padilla
|El Captain High
|Barona
|California
|Jaylin Padilla
|El Captain High
|Barona
|California
|Twine Palmer
|Kiowa High
|Choctaw
|Oklahoma
|Bitiste Pepion
|Cherokee Central Schools
|Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
|North Carolina
|Baia-Ku RedHawk
|Lower Lake High
|Elem
|California
|Cavan Reed
|Cherokee High School
|Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
|North Carolina
|Davonte Ross
|Lakota Tech High
|Oglala Lakota/Flandreau Santee/Oglala Sioux
|South Dakota
|Caden Royer
|Highland High School
|Muskogee Creek
|Arizona
|Zylen Silas-Antone
|Sherman Indian High
|Ak-Chin
|Arizona
|Jaggar Smith
|Broken Bow High School
|Choctaw Nation of OK
|Oklahoma
|Logan Smith
|Rattan High
|Choctaw
|Oklahoma
|Kyle Suina
|Santa Fe Indian School
|Cochiti Pueblo
|New Mexico
|Dante Turgeon
|Benjamin Franklin High
|Sioux (Rosebud)
|Arizona
|Vincent Walker
|El Reno High
|Seminole Nation of OK
|Oklahoma
Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.