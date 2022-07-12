Advertisement

First responders will receive cases of bottled water Wednesday

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - First responders will be receiving pallets of bottled water Wednesday to help prepare for the hot and dry summer months.

Anheuser-Busch’s Emergency Drinking Water Initiative will deliver four pallets of water to LEMA, Metro Ambulance, the Navy base and first responders in Meridian and Lauderdale County.

The drive-through distribution will be held at 9275 Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd.

“Receiving this water with many different departments in Lauderdale County; which consists of paid volunteer fire departments and unpaid and paid NAS Meridian, LEMA, Metro Ambulance. We’ve included everyone to receive these waters. Twenty cases per department, whoever wishes to receive. These waters will benefit in rehabilitation of firefighters when they are on the ground. Of course, we are in hurricane season. As everyone is aware, tornado season is year-round for the state of Mississippi, so this water can also be attributed to the benefit of our own community locally here. If we have a need that they cannot get out and need water, hopefully, we can get that water to them,” said Lenora Dickens, EMR Auxiliary Lead Out.

The drive-through distribution will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

