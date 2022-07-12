Advertisement

Ivey announces launch of Innovate Alabama’s small business grants

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Innovate Alabama has opened applications for its supplemental grant program.(WBRC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey announced Innovate Alabama has opened applications for its supplemental grant program. Recipients of Phase I and Phase II federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants are eligible to apply for up to $250,000 in supplemental funding.

Ivey said it will help entrepreneurs and innovators, but also grow the state’s economy by “stimulating research and commercialization, developing exportable products and services and creating and retaining high-wage jobs in skilled occupations.”

According to a 2021 report by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Alabama is now among 20 states that have implemented robust supplemental grants for both Phase I and Phase II SBIR/STTR winners.

The application for the first round of funding opened July 1. Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply by 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. Award notifications for the first round of funding begin Aug. 22. To learn more and apply, visit innovatealabama.org/programs.

