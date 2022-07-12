Ivey announces launch of Innovate Alabama’s small business grants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey announced Innovate Alabama has opened applications for its supplemental grant program. Recipients of Phase I and Phase II federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants are eligible to apply for up to $250,000 in supplemental funding.

Ivey said it will help entrepreneurs and innovators, but also grow the state’s economy by “stimulating research and commercialization, developing exportable products and services and creating and retaining high-wage jobs in skilled occupations.”

“The Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program is the latest way our state is creating an attractive business environment for pioneering ideas that will change our world. Alabamians have the grit, determination and creativity to make these ideas a reality, and with Innovate Alabama’s supplemental funding, these small businesses will take their ideas from concept to commercialization.”

“Accessible capital is routinely among the greatest needs of our state’s entrepreneurs. Innovate Alabama wants to bridge connections and resources like this grant program to support these innovative small businesses generating transformative research and technology.”

According to a 2021 report by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Alabama is now among 20 states that have implemented robust supplemental grants for both Phase I and Phase II SBIR/STTR winners.

The application for the first round of funding opened July 1. Applicants are strongly encouraged to apply by 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. Award notifications for the first round of funding begin Aug. 22. To learn more and apply, visit innovatealabama.org/programs.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.