Jones County VFDs used quick thinking to save trapped child

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters in Jones County had to think on their feet to save a child trapped under a fallen tree early this morning.

The Jones County Fire Council (JCFC) reported that around 5 a.m. on July 12, a tree fell on a Soso-area mobile home, pinning a child in their bed underneath it.

Firefighters from the Soso, Calhoun and Hebron Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene. They found the child being crushed under the weight of the tree.

After initial attempts to remove portions of the tree with chainsaws failed, firefighters had to switch gears and develop a new plan.

JCFC Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner said firefighters were able to use the Jaws of Life to jack up a section of the tree just enough to pull the child free.

“Firefighters extricated the patient 29 minutes after the initial call, at 5:38 a.m.,” said Bumgardner. “Firefighters did an excellent job thinking quickly and using the equipment normally used to free victims entrapped after vehicle collisions to free the victim.”

According to JCFC reports, the child suffered what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

Emserv Ambulance Service transported the child to a local hospital for treatment after two medical helicopters tried but were unable to land near the scene.

The Soso Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

WDAM will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

