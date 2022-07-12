Advertisement

Kemper Hall christened at EMCC

East Mississippi Community College named its newest student residence building Kemper Hall
East Mississippi Community College named its newest student residence building Kemper Hall in a ceremony July 11, 2022. (Source: East Mississippi Community College)(East Mississippi Community College)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK/EMCC) - East Mississippi Community College has named its newest student residence building. Kemper Hall was officially named during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

The college and President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks acknowledged Kemper County’s 95-year commitment to the school during the ceremony.

Caption

Construction on the 147-bed, 3-story Kemper Hall was completed in January 2021.

