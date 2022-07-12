Kemper Hall christened at EMCC
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK/EMCC) - East Mississippi Community College has named its newest student residence building. Kemper Hall was officially named during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.
The college and President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks acknowledged Kemper County’s 95-year commitment to the school during the ceremony.
Construction on the 147-bed, 3-story Kemper Hall was completed in January 2021.
Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.