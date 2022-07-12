Kemper Hall christened at EMCC

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK/EMCC) - East Mississippi Community College has named its newest student residence building. Kemper Hall was officially named during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

The college and President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks acknowledged Kemper County’s 95-year commitment to the school during the ceremony.

Construction on the 147-bed, 3-story Kemper Hall was completed in January 2021.

