Local Girl Scout provides readiness bags to help prepare students for school

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - School might feel like it just ended, but the start date for school is just right around the corner, and preparation is key, especially for first-year students.

Pre-K students in the Meridian Public School District have the opportunity to get ahead of the game. The school district is providing Pre-K Readiness Bags with fun interactive activities to prepare young students for the year ahead. None of these bags would have happened if it weren’t for Anne Preston McRae. She wanted her Girl Scout Gold Project to benefit the lives of young students.

“There’s definitely a need for preschool readiness and literacy, especially now that we have the third-grade state test that they have to pass to go to the next grade. So, it’s proven that starting literacy earlier helps,” said McRae.

Thanks to all the donations and local supporters, the readiness bags are free to every student who signed up to receive one.

