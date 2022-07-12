Merrehope hosts the Build and Learn program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Merrehope has partnered with Brainstorm Creative Group to offer the children of Meridian the opportunity to learn about the historic architecture in the area.

The Build and Learn program is all about getting kids engaged in the history that surrounds them. Several speakers were teaching the students about the history that they pass by every day. They also let the students put together their own replicas of their favorite buildings, they got to use cardboard and other art supplies to make the building. These buildings will be part of a major exhibit at Merrehope.

“And while everybody goes back to their business in schools and what all the buildings will be put together here in Meridian in Merrehope in one big display, and that display is going to be Merrehope Village,” said Brainstorm Creative Group Representative, Donna Owen.

You can visit the unveiling for the Merrehope Village exhibit on Sunday, July 17, through Saturday, July 23.

