Advertisement

Merrehope hosts the Build and Learn program

Build and Learn
Build and Learn(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Merrehope has partnered with Brainstorm Creative Group to offer the children of Meridian the opportunity to learn about the historic architecture in the area.

The Build and Learn program is all about getting kids engaged in the history that surrounds them.  Several speakers were teaching the students about the history that they pass by every day.  They also let the students put together their own replicas of their favorite buildings, they got to use cardboard and other art supplies to make the building.  These buildings will be part of a major exhibit at Merrehope.

“And while everybody goes back to their business in schools and what all the buildings will be put together here in Meridian in Merrehope in one big display, and that display is going to be Merrehope Village,” said Brainstorm Creative Group Representative, Donna Owen.

You can visit the unveiling for the Merrehope Village exhibit on Sunday, July 17, through Saturday, July 23.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case involved a shooting June 17.
Update: One suspect surrenders, two sought in June shooting
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Lauderdale man shot in face
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White

Latest News

Have ways of getting severe alerts
First Alert: There’s a low severe risk Wednesday
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
New program provides music therapy for dementia patients
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east