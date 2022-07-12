Miss Hospitality excitement takes the stage in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the 25th year, the City of Hattiesburg is hosting the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Pageant, with 40 contestants from all over the state.

Marlo Dorsey, executive director of VisitHATTIESBURG, said this year’s pageant is historic because the number of scholarships they will award is the biggest amount they’ve ever had.

“This year, more than $100,000 in scholarships will be offered, and our cash scholarships are significantly up,” said Dorsey. “The winner of the state competition will receive a $7,500 cash scholarship to the college of her choice. The runner-up will get a $5,000 cash scholarship to the college or university of her choice.”

Girls from all over the state are in Hattiesburg for the Miss Hospitality pageant. Some, like Miss Hospitality Wayne County Ivana Bishop, did not have to travel far because they already live in the Pine Belt.

“This week, I’m most excited to be on stage,” said Bishop. “I’m so excited for it, and I can’t wait for it.”

The pageant’s scholarships are one of the reasons that encouraged Bishop to do the pageant.

“I wanted to learn more about my community, as well as the amazing scholarships that are given out every year at this pageant,” said Bishop. “I think that is such a unique opportunity for girls in Mississippi.”

Dorsey said this entire experience would not be possible without the help of its sponsors.

“We just continue to grow and enhance this program,” said Dorsey. “More private sector companies and more businesses really just come on board and help us present a wonderful competition.”

Tickets are already sold out for competitions on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16. However, a list of events the pageant will be hosting this week is available here.

