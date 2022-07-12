Mr. Glynn D. Wallace

Funeral Services for Mr. Glynn Wallace will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Leroy Sanders officiating. The burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Toomsuba with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Wallace, 66, of Toomsuba, who died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A viewing will be Friday, July 15, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

