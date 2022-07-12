Graveside services for Mrs. Myra Elaine Phillips will begin at 1:30 PM Friday, July 15, 2022 at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Darrell Dumas officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Phillips, 83, of Lauderdale, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at North Pointe Health and Rehab of Meridian.

She was born in Echo, AL in 1939. She will be remembered as a wonderful person, always optimistic and very talented at sewing, cooking, crafts, gardening, and anything she set her mind to do. She was a sweet and loving mother and sister. She was beautiful inside and out and made her home and surroundings beautiful with love. She was a hard worker who was employed with Winn – Dixie for over 30 years. She loved God and her church at Touching Hands Ministries.

She is survived by her three children, Roland Richardson, Rhonda Huffmaster (Huffy), and Chris Richardson (Donna). One sister, Pearline Burdette (Bill); four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.

She is preceded in death by her parents Willie Phillips and Era Mae McInnis Phillips; two brothers, Willie Joe Phillips and Grady Paul Phillips; one son, Clint Richardson; and one granddaughter Ashley Garrett.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Phillips Family will receive guests from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home prior to departure for Meridian Memorial Park.

