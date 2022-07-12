Services for Ms. Jan Pillsbury Ross of Brandon will be held 11 am, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Decatur United Methodist Church with burial in the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Hickory. Rev. Bruce Taylor will officiate.

Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10 am – 11 am, at Decatur United Methodist Church.

Ms. Ross, 73, died Saturday, July 9 at Merit Health - River Oaks in Flowood.

She loved working in her yard, tending to her flowers and fishing. Ms. Ross was very family oriented and will be remembered as a very selfless lady, always taking care of others before herself.

Survivors:

2 Daughters: Stephanie Ridge (Brooke) of Brandon

Candy Flowers of Brandon

5 Grandchildren: Brendan Goff, Tyler McMain, Avery Flowers, Ashlyn Flowers and Walter Hamilton

1 Sister: Ann Burns (Jerry) of Brandon

1 Brother: Todd Pillsbury (Annette) of Decatur

She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and other family members.

Ms. Ross was preceded in death by her husband, Freddy Ross; one daughter, Jorjanne Hamilton; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Pillsbury and one brother, Jimmy Pillsbury.

Pallbearers: Greg Pillsbury, Zach Pillsbury, Seth Tibbetts, Brendan Goff, Tyler McMain and Walter Hamilton

In lieu of flowers family requests memorials be made to Milling Funeral Home (P.O. Box 119 Union, MS 39365) or to her brother, Todd Pillsbury (181 Beeline Rd Decatur, MS 39327).

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

