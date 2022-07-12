Advertisement

SEC announces student-athletes attending 2022 SEC Football Media Days

SEC Logo
SEC Logo(WYMT)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the official student-athletes that will be attending the 2022 SEC Football Media Days.

The four-day event takes place July 18th through the 21st inside the Omni Atlanta Hotel, which is connected to the CNN Center. The event gives coaches and some of their key players a chance to talk with the media about the upcoming season while allowing fans to watch.

The following is the list of student-athletes set to attend:

Alabama

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior

Jordan Battle, DB, Senior

Bryce Young, QB, Junior

Arkansas

Jalen Catalon, S, Junior

KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior

Bumper Pool, LB, Senior

Auburn

Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior

Derick Hall, Edge, Senior

John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior

Florida

Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore

Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior

Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior

Nolan Smith, LB, Senior

Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore

Kentucky

Will Levis, QB, Senior

Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior

DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior

LSU

Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore

Mike Jones, Jr., LB, Junior

BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior

Ole Miss

Nick Broeker, OL, Senior

Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior

Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior

Mississippi State

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior

Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior

Missouri

Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior

Martez Manuel, DB, Senior

Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior

South Carolina

Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior

Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior

Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior

Tennessee

Trevon Flowers, S, Senior

Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior

Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior

Texas A&M

Demani Richardson, DB, Senior

Layden Robinson, OL, Junior

Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior

Vanderbilt

Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior

Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior

Mike Wright, QB, Junior

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case involved a shooting June 17.
Update: One suspect surrenders, two sought in June shooting
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Lauderdale man shot in face
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White

Latest News

This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
Meridian Special Olympics swimmer, Jaycie Collins, brings home a gold in the 50 meter...
Jaycie Collins brings home a gold medal from Special Olympics National competition in Orlando
MERIDIAN ALL STARS HEADED TO REGIONAL
Meridian’s 9U All Star team finishes as runner ups in Hot Springs, Arkansas
Special Olympics swimmer, Jaycie Collins, wins a gold medal and two bronze medals in national...
Meridian Special Olympics swimmer, Jaycie Collins, brings home another gold medal