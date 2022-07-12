Southern Miss head softball coach Brian Levin resigns

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi’s head softball coach Brian Levin announced his resignation Tuesday afternoon.

According to Southern Miss Athletics, Levin has decided to resign in order to be able to spend more time closer to family.

“It is bittersweet decision for Michelle and I to step away from Southern Miss,” said Levin. “We have made some incredible relationships here but having the opportunity to move to where my children and grandchildren live is something we may not have a chance to do again.”

Levin went on to thank USM’s leaders and executive staff for his time at the university, as well as deliver his best wishes to the future of the softball program.

“I want to thank Dr. Bennett, Jeremy McClain, Brad Smith and the rest of the executive staff for the opportunity to coach at Southern Miss,” Levin said. “I especially want to thank the coaches, GA’s managers, parents, fans, and most of all, the young ladies that have been part of the program for the past three years.”

For the past three seasons, Levin coached the Golden Eagle program as it put together a 65-62 record, with the 2022 season being his best as the team finished with a 29-23 record.

“The softball program is headed in an upward trajectory. I am excited to follow the future successes it will produce on the field and in the classroom,” Levin said.

Southern Miss Athletic Director Jeremy McClain expressed gratitude towards Levin’s commitment during his time at the university and wished him well in his future endeavors.

“I appreciate Brian’s commitment and effort during his time at Southern Miss, and we wish him the best moving forward,” McClain said.

USM says a national search for a new coach will start immediately.

