State lowers minimum score for teacher certification test

By Sally Pitts
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a move to add more teachers to the classroom, the Alabama State Department of Education lowered the minimum score for Alabama’s teacher certification test.

“For two years, we will look at those students who score between the regular cut score and minus one standard error of measure, so about five points below. If those students score in that range, and they have a higher than normal GPA, then we can go ahead and give them a teaching certificate,” said state Superintendent Eric Mackey.

The state recently reviewed test scores taken between September 2019 and August 2021. It found nearly 1,200 teachers scored one standard error measure below the passing score.

This could bring dozens of college-educated people to the classroom. Mackey said the move will get more boots on the ground without lowering standards for teachers.

“We have superintendents right now that have jobs posted, and those jobs have no applicants. no applicants at all,” Mackey said.

Rural area have particularly struggled to hire teachers.

The state is opening up a waiver for limited situations. It will allow those who scored a little lover than minus one to retake the test. If they don’t eventually score higher, they will not get a teaching certificate.

