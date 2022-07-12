Sun Belt releases 2022-23 men’s basketball conference schedule

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball team has received its 2022-2023 schedule for the Sun Belt Conference.

According to the schedule, USM is to play 18 games, nine at home and nine away.

The games are set as follows (home games are in bold):

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 - Troy

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 - Appalachian State

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 - Louisiana

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 - ULM

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 - Marshall

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 - Arkansas State

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 - South Alabama

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 - James Madison

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 - Arkansas State

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 - Texas State

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 - Troy

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 - Georgia State

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 - Louisiana

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 - ULM

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 - South Alabama

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 - Georgia Southern *Senior Day

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 - Old Dominion

Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 - Texas State

According to USM, the Sun Belt Conference Tournament will be held from Feb. 28 - March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.

Seat deposits are now available. You can find out more by clicking HERE.

