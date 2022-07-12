Sun Belt releases 2022-23 men’s basketball conference schedule
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball team has received its 2022-2023 schedule for the Sun Belt Conference.
According to the schedule, USM is to play 18 games, nine at home and nine away.
The games are set as follows (home games are in bold):
- Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 - Troy
- Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 - Appalachian State
- Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 - Louisiana
- Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 - ULM
- Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 - Marshall
- Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 - Arkansas State
- Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 - South Alabama
- Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 - James Madison
- Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 - Arkansas State
- Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 - Texas State
- Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 - Troy
- Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 - Georgia State
- Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 - Louisiana
- Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 - ULM
- Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 - South Alabama
- Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 - Georgia Southern *Senior Day
- Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 - Old Dominion
- Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 - Texas State
According to USM, the Sun Belt Conference Tournament will be held from Feb. 28 - March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.
Seat deposits are now available. You can find out more by clicking HERE.
