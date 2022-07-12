Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: Meridian Billiards team

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is a Meridian Billiards team that plays in the...
This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is a Meridian Billiards team that plays in the Meridian TAP Pool League.(Toby Chisolm)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is a Meridian Billiards team that plays in the Meridian TAP Pool League.

The team won the local 9 Ball team championship and that win qualified them for the National Championships in Atlantic City. The team members include: Team Captain Andrew Bateman, Toby Chisolm, Randy Ferguson, Tonio Martinez, Keith Chisolm, Daniel Roach, Shane Griffin, and Brent Fortenberry.

Congratulations to this local Meridian Billiards team for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case involved a shooting June 17.
Update: One suspect surrenders, two sought in June shooting
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Lauderdale man shot in face
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White

Latest News

SEC Logo
SEC announces student-athletes attending 2022 SEC Football Media Days
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
Meridian Special Olympics swimmer, Jaycie Collins, brings home a gold in the 50 meter...
Jaycie Collins brings home a gold medal from Special Olympics National competition in Orlando
MERIDIAN ALL STARS HEADED TO REGIONAL
Meridian’s 9U All Star team finishes as runner ups in Hot Springs, Arkansas