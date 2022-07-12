Total Pain Care team of the week: Meridian Billiards team

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is a Meridian Billiards team that plays in the Meridian TAP Pool League.

The team won the local 9 Ball team championship and that win qualified them for the National Championships in Atlantic City. The team members include: Team Captain Andrew Bateman, Toby Chisolm, Randy Ferguson, Tonio Martinez, Keith Chisolm, Daniel Roach, Shane Griffin, and Brent Fortenberry.

Congratulations to this local Meridian Billiards team for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.

