Two students receive Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee scholarships

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two hard-working students received scholarships dedicated to one of the greatest civil rights leaders of all time.

The Martin Luther King Junior Committee of Meridian gives out multiple scholarships every year in honor of his progress for the African American community. Kiersten White and Tamiyah Bridges were the recipients of the scholarship this year.

Every student who applied had to write an essay and show that they are wanting to improve their hometown through community service.

“And I think this scholarship is a really good thing, especially with it being through the Martin Luther King Committee and Martin Luther King did so many good things. So receiving a scholarship from a committee designated to him means a lot to me,” said recipient, Tamiyah Bridges.

The scholarship is aimed at helping the students afford the proper textbooks they need to succeed.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.