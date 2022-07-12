Advertisement

Two students receive Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee scholarships

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two hard-working students received scholarships dedicated to one of the greatest civil rights leaders of all time.

The Martin Luther King Junior Committee of Meridian gives out multiple scholarships every year in honor of his progress for the African American community. Kiersten White and Tamiyah Bridges were the recipients of the scholarship this year.

Every student who applied had to write an essay and show that they are wanting to improve their hometown through community service.

“And I think this scholarship is a really good thing, especially with it being through the Martin Luther King Committee and Martin Luther King did so many good things. So receiving a scholarship from a committee designated to him means a lot to me,” said recipient, Tamiyah Bridges.

The scholarship is aimed at helping the students afford the proper textbooks they need to succeed.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale man shot in face
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 8, 2022
The Meridian Police Department said Monday it has active warrants for Jay Powe, James Hodges...
Meridian police issue warrants in connection with June shooting
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

Readiness Bags
Local Girl Scout provides readiness bags to help prepare students for school
MLK Scholarship
Two students receive Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee scholarships
MDOT says portions of MS interstates will remain dark, copper wire thieves are to blame
“Pre-K is GROOVY"
Local Girl Scout provides readiness bags to help prepare students for school