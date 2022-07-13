Advertisement

Alabama congressional map case heading to Supreme Court

file image
file image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The lawsuit over the potential gerrymandering of Alabama’s congressional map is not over yet. Plaintiffs in the Milligan v. Merrill case filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court, and oral arguments have been set for October.

An Alabama court ruled in January that the congressional map is likely in violation of the Voting Rights Act. But the state took the decision to the Supreme Court, which allowed the use of that map for this election.

When the state appealed to the Supreme Court, they were successful in having the original congressional map in place for the 2022 election year.

“We did not use race,” said Sen. Jim McClendon, chair of the reapportionment committee.

McClendon says they used race at the end of creating the map. But that’s the problem, according to the plaintiffs in the case.

“Of the various districts in the state we are only represented in 14% of those districts,” said JaTaune Bosby with the Alabama ACLU.

The appeal that was filed by Bosby and the Alabama ACLU reads the court in Alabama “found extreme racial polarization in voting in Alabama, persistent discrimination against Black citizens in voting and other areas.”

“This is about fair representation of the Black community, considering the history of voting rights, and specifically voter suppression in the state,” said Bosby.

She said it’s important that individuals are well-represented and not packed or divided among districts…

Conversely, in a statement, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall argues “the Voting Rights Act was meant to prevent racially discriminatory practices, not mandate the sort of racial gerrymanders the plaintiffs seek to impose here.”

“When we drew these lines we were in compliance with every law and every court judgment that we were aware of,” said McClendon.

McClendon says there are other factors when creating a map, but Bosby says race needs to be higher on the list.

“The outcome that will happen in October will set the precedent for the next decade on how we vote and what representation looks like in this state,” she said.

Arguments will be heard on Oct. 4, and there’s no timeline on when the court will make its decision.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case involved a shooting June 17.
Update: One suspect surrenders, two sought in June shooting
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White
Lauderdale man shot in face

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
First responders will be receiving pallets of bottled water Wednesday to prepare for the hot...
First responders will receive cases of bottled water Wednesday
The Atlanta Braves and 7G Foundation will host the first ever Native American All-Star Baseball...
First-ever Native American All Star Baseball Showcase set for this weekend
Have ways of getting severe alerts
First Alert: There’s a low severe risk Wednesday