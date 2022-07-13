Advertisement

Alabama Power announces rate adjustments

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Power says that starting in August you can expect your monthly bill to go up about $6.

Alabama Power officials say it’s due to the rising cost of fuel. They say using diverse fuel types and sources has helped them dampen the increase, which they say is lower than the current rate of inflation.

If any customer needs assistance in paying their bill, there are a number of options available. You can contact Alabama Power by phone at 800-245-2244 or go to their website at Alabama Power Customer Support Center for more information.

Customers will also notice a credit on their July bill. Typical customer will receive a one-time credit of around $19 . The credit is due to lower than forecasted cost in 2021.

