City of Meridian Arrest Report July 13, 2022
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JACQUELYN DEMEO
|1998
|10944 LYDIA RD SOCORRO, TX
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|THURMOND L HARRELL
|1969
|1710 36TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|ASSAULT ON A MINOR
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 11 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:36 PM on July 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a wall.
At 5:38 AM on July 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1400 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:11 AM on July 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of Saint Paul Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:34 AM on July 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Highway 19 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:12 PM on July 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 37th Avenue. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.