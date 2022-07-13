City of Meridian Arrest Report July 13, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 4:36 PM on July 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a wall.

At 5:38 AM on July 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1400 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:11 AM on July 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of Saint Paul Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:34 AM on July 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Highway 19 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 5:12 PM on July 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 37th Avenue. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.