Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 13, 2022

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JACQUELYN DEMEO199810944 LYDIA RD SOCORRO, TXDISORDERLY CONDUCT
THURMOND L HARRELL19691710 36TH ST MERIDIAN, MSASSAULT ON A MINOR

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 11 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:36 PM on July 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a wall.
At 5:38 AM on July 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1400 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:11 AM on July 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of Saint Paul Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:34 AM on July 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Highway 19 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:12 PM on July 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 37th Avenue. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White
The case involved a shooting June 17.
Update: One suspect surrenders, two sought in June shooting
MDOT says portions of MS interstates will remain dark, copper wire thieves are to blame
2 juveniles flown to hospital after ATV crash in Miss.
Man charged with killing 6-year-old half-brother in Carroll County

Latest News

A person was found dead in the city of Newton after police responded to a domestic call.
One person is dead after a shooting in Newton
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 13, 2022
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report July 12, 2022
Man charged with killing 6-year-old half-brother in Carroll County