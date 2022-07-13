Advertisement

Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi volunteer in Meridian

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Some of the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi participants were helping out in the community today as part of their Be Your Best Self Service Project.

The Diamond group took a break from practices for this year’s annual program and volunteered their time at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian. The D-Y-W participants taught classes to kids that attended some of the classes held at the museum. Tonight July 13, the young ladies will have the opportunity to meet their judges prior to starting the competition tomorrow, July 14.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White
The case involved a shooting June 17.
Update: One suspect surrenders, two sought in June shooting
MDOT says portions of MS interstates will remain dark, copper wire thieves are to blame
2 juveniles flown to hospital after ATV crash in Miss.
Man charged with killing 6-year-old half-brother in Carroll County

Latest News

Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi volunteer in Meridian
Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi volunteer in Meridian
Image of Stuff the Bus
Stuff the Bus is back in Kemper County
Stuff the Bus is back in Kemper County
Stuff the Bus is back in Kemper County
Choctaw Indian Fair begins Wednesday, 13 compete for Choctaw Princess title
Choctaw Indian Fair begins Wednesday, 13 compete for Choctaw Princess title