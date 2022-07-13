Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi volunteer in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Some of the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi participants were helping out in the community today as part of their Be Your Best Self Service Project.

The Diamond group took a break from practices for this year’s annual program and volunteered their time at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian. The D-Y-W participants taught classes to kids that attended some of the classes held at the museum. Tonight July 13, the young ladies will have the opportunity to meet their judges prior to starting the competition tomorrow, July 14.

