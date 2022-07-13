Doctors compare new COVID variant to last year’s infections

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The BA.5 variant is now the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Doctors in Meridian are comparing it to last year’s Delta variant. Hospitalizations are increasing in the Queen City due to the variant, but doctors said Wednesday people are recovering faster.

“The new variant, Omicron 5A, we’ve noticed an increased transmissibility of the disease. We’ve seen an increase in admissions, but they’re not as sick as they were back last year with the Delta variant around this time, whereas our ICUs were completely full,” said Dr. Fred Duggan, chief medical officer at Rush Health Systems. “We only have one or two in the ICU and a lot of them are going home very quickly. Which is completely different than what we saw a year ago with the Delta.”

“We have seen a little bit of an increase in our numbers of both positive cases reported and in hospitalizations, but it is nothing like we’ve had in the past two years. What we’re seeing is the patients who do present with COVID don’t seem to be nearly as sick and as ill as they’ve been in the past,” said Dr. Keith Everett, chief medical officer with Anderson Regional Health System. “So I think this is the variant that we’re seeing now tends to be just as infectious or contagious as the previous variant.”

Duggan shared the one thing the hospital has changed with this latest variant.

“When all the cases had really dropped, we’ve gone away from the mask mandate. So now as the transmission is increased and we’re seeing lots more disease, we’ve gone back to wearing masks in clinical areas,” said Duggan.

Doctors said the vaccine is showing signs of being effective against the virus. Medical professionals are reminding people to still practice CDC guidelines.

