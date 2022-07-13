Advertisement

How one country paid their way to the World Games by honoring their heritage

From Suriname to The World Games
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Suriname takes pride in being the only South American country competing in korfball.

“People are taking pictures with us, everyone is pleasant to be around,” Romy Braumuller, who is on Suriname’s korfball team said.

In order to experience those moments, the team had to lean on an itsy bitsy spider to get them to Birmingham.

“Children are being raised with those stories about Anansi, clever spider,” Ivan Karsters said.

Anansi is a widely known story character in Suriname.

“Little bit like a naughty spider, always getting away with everything,” Karsters said.

So the players wrote their own Anansi story.

“Just a small story about a spider who wants to come live his dream at The World Games,” Assistant coach, Jairus Nicatia said.

Supporters fell in love with tale of Suriname competing in the games for the first time!

“People give money because they like us the support us, we are very grateful for them,” Braumuller said.

There’s no telling how many times Braumuller talked about Anansi.

“Many, many times,” she added.

But the donations added up, and the team raised thousands of dollars.

“And my friends, family helped me out to raise that money for me,” Karsters said.

Now Karsters wants to do something for them.

“We want to re-introduce korfball back into Suriname,” he added.

So others can feel the joy of playing for something bigger than themselves.

“Every time the Suriname anthem plays, incredible.. I get like ahh,” Karsters said.

Korfball is one of the only sports where men and women compete together.

Suriname plays China Wednesday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White
The case involved a shooting June 17.
Update: One suspect surrenders, two sought in June shooting
A person was found dead in the city of Newton after police responded to a domestic call.
One person is dead after a shooting in Newton
MDOT says portions of MS interstates will remain dark, copper wire thieves are to blame
2 juveniles flown to hospital after ATV crash in Miss.

Latest News

Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
USM is one of 14 teams in the conference this season.
Sun Belt Conference releases 2022-23 women’s basketball schedule
Brian Levin resigns from USM
Brian Levin resigns from USM
The Atlanta Braves and 7G Foundation will host the first ever Native American All-Star Baseball...
First-ever Native American All Star Baseball Showcase set for this weekend