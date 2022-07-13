Advertisement

Isolated Severe Thunderstorms Today

Level 1: Marginal Risk
Level 1: Marginal Risk(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Hump Day! We are under a level one out of five marginal risk for severe weather today for the entire viewing area. This is a low end threat, but damaging winds are possible as storms move through the area. As early as 12PM heavy downpours are expected near Lauderdale county. The rest of the viewing area will begin to see showers and storms between 1PM-8PM.

Rainfall totals today are expected to between a quarter and an inch & 1/2. Rain will stick around for the 7 days. Our high temperatures for today will be near the mid to lower 90s. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s.

