Advertisement

Judge: Subway can be sued over ‘100% tuna’ claims

A judge decided Subway can be sued over claims the tuna it sells isn't actually tuna.
A judge decided Subway can be sued over claims the tuna it sells isn't actually tuna.(Subway via MGN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Have you ever bought a tuna sandwich from Subway?

The sandwich chain says it’s “100% tuna,” but some people think that claim is a little fishy.

Last year, two people filed a lawsuit in California saying Subway’s tuna partially or wholly lacks tuna as an ingredient and that it’s other types of fish.

Subway pushed back, saying the non-tuna DNA could have been from eggs in mayonnaise or the result of cross-contact with other ingredients.

On Tuesday, the judge in the case said it’s too soon to accept Subway’s argument and the lawsuit against the sandwich chain can move forward.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case involved a shooting June 17.
Update: One suspect surrenders, two sought in June shooting
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White
Lauderdale man shot in face

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden waves as she speaks during a tour of a health facility, July 1, 2022, in...
Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir
The Alabama State Department of Education lowered the minimum score for Alabama’s teacher...
State lowers minimum score for teacher certification test
Girl walking across red carpet
Red carpet rolls out for the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi
Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south